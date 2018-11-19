New apartments are being built near Bluffton Parkway. Here’s when you can move in

Months after receiving approval from Bluffton, what looks like a new street off Bluffton Parkway at first glance is actually the access road to a new apartment complex.
Vantage Pointe Apartments broke ground for construction on Nov. 1, according to David Stanley, the managing member in charge of the apartments.
“It’ll be just a half-mile from Old Town and a half-mile from the retail center with the Walmart and Sam’s Club,” Stanley said Friday. “It’s the perfect infill apartment site. We’re anxious to go ahead and have people move in.”
Vantage Pointe is the latest in a line of recent Bluffton developments. The town unveiled three affordable housing initiatives in September, two of which would be in or close to Old Town. NEXTloft Apartments off U.S. 278 in Bluffton continue to be renovated, while Mystic Bluff apartments off Buckwalter Parkway are also well underway and should open in 2019, according to their website.
Meanwhile, Oldfield Mews is also expanding by 164 units in nearby Okatie.
Stanley said Vantage Pointe apartments will be upscale and cater mostly to young professionals. They’ll consist of 22 one-bedroom, 63 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom units, with 39 garages either connected to individual units or serving multiple units. Monthly rent will range from $1,370 to $1,700.
Here’s the rental rate breakdown for each type of unit, which can be leased on an annual basis:
- 1-bedroom: $1,370
- 2-bedroom: $1,460
- 3-bedroom: $1,700
Vantage Pointe will include several amenities as well. Stanley said a pool and clubhouse will be finished by the time the first units open in September 2019. Additionally, there will be an outdoor recreational area with grills and televisions, along with a lake adorned with benches and a gazebo.
“The apartments are surrounded by natural areas,” Stanley added. “The privacy should be a big attraction as well. It’ll be a secure gated community.”
The apartments themselves will have high-end stainless steel appliances, high-rise ceilings and will be “luxury-type products” that can serve as a haven for Bluffton residents, families and retirees alike, Stanley said.
“There’s great rental demand across the board,” he said. “I’ve been in development in Bluffton and Hilton Head for about 30 years, so I’m familiar with the area. This site was made available three years ago, and it had proper zoning and approved parking within the (planned unit development). We have an excellent location.”
Vantage Pointe Apartments will be completed in approximately 14 months.
Comments