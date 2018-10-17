This Bluffton apartment complex is expanding. Here’s where you can find a new home

Looking for a new place to live?
A Bluffton apartment complex is adding several new units.
Oldfield Mews Apartments and Townhomes — located at 116 Old Towne Road — is expanding its community with the addition of 164 new units, according to a news release.
Each of the new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes will include Samsung appliances, quartz countertops, washer and dryer hook ups, and private entrances.
The community is pet-friendly with a 24/7 fitness and aquatics center that has a brand new swimming pool and fitness equipment.
Oldfield Mews is offering a $500 rent credit for anyone who moves into the new homes this month, the release said.
Office hours for the community are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call or text 843-6645-3700. Potential tenants may also visit www.oldfieldmewsapts.com.
