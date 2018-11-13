Stock image
Hilton Head has a new convenience store. Here’s where you can find it

By Caitlin Turner

November 13, 2018 10:31 AM

Hilton Head Island has a new convenience store on Palmetto Parkway ahead of the holidays.

Dollar General recently opened a new location at 6 Palmetto Parkway, according to a news release..

The store — known for offering customers a selection of national and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty care products — will host a grand opening Saturday.

The event starts at 8 a.m. with special deals and free prizes.

The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 gift card. The first 200 will get a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples.

