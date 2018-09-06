Could a new convenience store be coming to Beaufort? Here’s where it could be

A new convenience store could be coming to Beaufort, and it’s a familiar one.
Dollar General has submitted an application to build a new location at Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Road, according to a proposal submitted to the Beaufort County Design Review Board.
The store would be a one-story, 9,100 square-foot building that would include parking spots, sidewalks, landscaping, a dumpster enclosure, an underground storm water facility and associated infrastructure, the proposal said.
The stores first opened in 1955 with the concept that no item in the store would cost more than a dollar, according to the franchise’s website. Today, the company has more than 15,000 stores in 44 states.
Comments