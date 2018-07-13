Look inside the new Coastal Living ‘Idea House’ with million-dollar Lowcountry views

Coastal Living isn’t featuring its 2018 Idea House in Beaufort’s Habersham community until the magazine’s September issue, but Lowcountry residents and visitors can get a sneak peek before the published debut.

The custom-built home is located at 49 River Place is open for tours on Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28.

Tickets for the tour are $15 and can be purchased on Habersham’s website or at the community’s sales office. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Beaufort County.

The 2,915-square-foot home has three full bedrooms and one half-bath, according to its listing on Zillow, which also said the home was sold for $1.16 million on July 2.

The custom home was designed by architect Eric Moser of Moser Design Group and built by Allen Patterson Residential. Both companies are based in Beaufort.

The house sits right on the marsh and is designed to take full advantage of the views, with lots of windows, a large screened porch, a broad front porch and a paved courtyard in the back of house.

“Our goal was to create spaces filled with light offering the opportunity to throw the doors open and enjoy the wonderful coastal environment,” Moser said in a news release.





Moser said the plan was to maintain the character of a small coastal cottage but on a grander scale.

“We designed a main cottage connecting to a library wing that extends to the master bedroom cottage,” he explained in the news release.

The interior was decorated by Charleston-based Jenny Keenan, who has a “coastal-meets-modern vision,” Coastal Living said.

“This marsh-front home features modern design trends and innovations while using classic lines to maintain a timeless look,” the magazine said in a news release. “The mix of color, pattern and texture are rich and playful, and organic elements like wood are introduced to make the space feel casual and natural.”

Coastal Living builds an Idea House in a different part of the country each year.

The Habersham house is the 35th Idea House and is the second in Beaufort. The other home, also located in Habersham, was featured in 2001.

In January, Coastal Living ranked Habersham fourth among its 20 Best Places to Live on the Coast in 2018.