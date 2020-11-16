Don’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving? These Beaufort Co. spots are offering take out

It’s no secret that Thanksgiving will look different this year, with many people unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns. For many families, the dinner table will be a bit emptier.

So it makes sense that more people plan to order the traditionally home-cooked meal via take out this year rather than cook for a small group. A survey by MySubscriptionAddiction indicates 47% of South Carolina families plan to order take out this Turkey Day.

Here are some local options if you want take-out on Nov. 26. To see restaurants serving dine-in feasts on Thanksgiving, click here.

NORTH OF BROAD

Morgan River Grill - 100 Marina Dr., St. Helena Island; must place order by Saturday, Nov. 21; pickup Thanksgiving Day, noon to 2 p.m.; call (843) 838-3474.

Madison’s in Port Royal - 925 10th Street, Port Royal; must place order by Saturday, Nov. 21; pickup Thanksgiving Day, 1 to 3 p.m.; call (843) 524-3663.

Parish Church of St. Helena - parish house at 507 Newcastle Street, St. Helena Island; pickup Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m. to noon; those who are homebound may call Roz Dixon at 843-812-8772 to get a meal delivered.

Beaufort Bakery and Cafe - 102 Sea Island Pkwy., Beaufort; must place order by Friday, Nov. 20; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; call (843) 522-0213.

The Kitchen - 136 Sea Island Pkwy Ste. 5, Beaufort; must place order by Friday, Nov. 20; pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m; place order here.

Black Dog Grill - 1635 Paris Ave., Port Royal; must place order by Wednesday, Nov. 18; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, before 6 p.m.; call (843) 379-3664.

Island BBQ and Seafood Grill - 526 Sea Island Pkwy, St. Helena Island; must place order by Saturday, Nov. 21; pickup Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; call (843) 929-9100.

Roadhouse - 7 Toppers Lane, Port Royal; must place order by Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 4 and 7 p.m.; call (843) 379-8899.

BLUFFTON

Frankie Bones - 26 Discovery Drive; must place order by Sunday, Nov. 22; pickup times assigned; call (843) 757-3423.

One Hot Mama’s - 104 1A Buckwalter Parkway; place order early; pickup 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; call (843) 815-6262.

Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen - Campbell Chapel AME Church at 25 Boundary St.; place order by calling (248) 390-1798 or by showing up to the church Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Avocado Bleu - 21 Bluffton Road #102; place order by Nov. 19; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; call (843) 384-1179.

Sippin Cow - 36 Promenade St.; place order by Nov. 20; call (843) 757-5051.

Southern Graces - Hewitt Oaks, 205 Stillwell Road, Bluffton; must place order by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.; order here.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND

SERG Takeout Kitchen - 12 Capital Drive; must place order by Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.; pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 26; call (843) 682-3663.

Skull Creek Dockside - 2 Hudson Road; must place order by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23; cold pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25; hot pickup between 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 26; call (843) 785-3625.

One Hot Mama’s - 7A-1 Greenwood Drive; place order early; pickup 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26; call (843) 682-6262.

Signe’s Bakery - 93 Arrow Road; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, by 6 p.m.; email orders@signesbakery.com; “Love Bird Dinner” option for two is sold out, but pies, sides and turkeys are still available.

Skillets Cafe and Grill - Coligny Plaza, 1 N Forest Beach Drive Unit J; place order by Nov. 24; pickup noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 26; call (843) 785-3131.

Kenny B’s - 70 Pope Ave.; place order now for pickup Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call (843) 785-3315.

OKATIE AND RIDGELAND

Cracker Barrel - 157 Okatie Center Blvd. N, Okatie; pickup Monday, Nov. 23, or Tuesday, Nov. 24; order online.

Chef’s Cornerstone Cafe - 149 Riverwalk Blvd., Unit 9, Ridgeland; order by Monday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.; pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 2 and 6 p.m.; call (843) 645-2255.

Are we missing a restaurant that will be open on Thanksgiving Day? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com, and we’ll update this story through Nov. 24.