These Beaufort County restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving dinner

Those who want to go out to eat on Turkey Day will have options this year, as several Beaufort County restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals to those who reserve their seats ahead of time. Some are offering fixed-price menus, while others plan to serve the homestyle fixings buffet-style.

There are fewer dine-in feasts planned than in previous years, as several restaurants have switched to offering their Thanksgiving meals to-go due to COVID-19 concerns. The list of take-out options can be found here.

Prices, menus and hours vary. Below is a list of restaurants where you can dine in Nov. 26:

NORTH OF BROAD

Panini’s on the Waterfront - 926 Bay Street, Beaufort; prix fixe; no reservations; open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Roadhouse - 7 Toppers Lane, Port Royal; prix fixe; reservations online; open 2 to 8 p.m.

Hemingway’s Bistro - 920 Bay Street, Rear Entrance; free, potluck-style; no reservations; open 2 to 6 p.m.

BLUFFTON

Frankie Bones - 26 Discovery Drive; prix fixe; for reservations, call (843) 757-3423; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Montage Palmetto Bluff - Village Green; prix fixe; for reservations, call (833) 809-2083; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pearl - 55 Calhoun St.; prix fixe; for reservations, call (843) 757-5511; open 2 to 8 p.m.

HILTON HEAD

Frankie Bones - 1301 Main Street; prix fixe; for reservations, call (843) 682-4455; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Skull Creek Dockside - 2 Hudson Road; prix fixe; for reservations, call (843) 785-3625; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poseidon - 38 Shelter Cove Ln Ste 121; prix fixe; for reservations, call (843) 341-3838; open noon to 8 p.m.

WiseGuys - 1513 Main Street; prix fixe; reservations recommended, call (843) 842-8866; open noon to 7 p.m.

Fishcamp on Broad Creek - 11 Simmons Road; prix fixe; reservations online; open noon to 7 p.m.

Alexander’s - 76 Queens Folly Rd; prix fixe; reservations online; open noon to 8 p.m.

Are we missing a restaurant that will be open on Thanksgiving Day? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com, and we’ll update this story through Nov. 24.