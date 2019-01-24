This company is investing over $7 million in Beaufort County. Here’s why

A locally-run distillery is expanding in Beaufort County by investing $7.7 million in a new facility and bringing 27 new jobs.
Burnt Church Distillery will be creating a 20,000-square-foot facility that will include a 7,000 square-foot space for tastings, events, merchandise and displays of historical research, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release.
“Burnt Church Distillery and its founders, Sean and Billy Watterson, are incredibly proud to call Bluffton home,” owner Billy Watterson said. “... The vibe of Bluffton is contagious. It’s our hope that we can capture that ‘state of mind’ through are architectural interpretation, displays of historical research and colorful stories associated with our brands of whiskey, vodka, gin and moonshine.”
The site will also include a 5,000 square-foot rack houses for the storage of aging whiskey barrels.
The new facility will be located at 120 Bluffton Road in Bluffton and is expected to be up and running in early 2020. Hiring for new positions is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2020.
“We are thrilled to see that Burnt Church Distillery is investing in our community,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said. “Burnt Church Distiller’s commitment to sourcing South Carolina products and its efforts to include social responsibility at the top of their organization’s priorities make them a good fit for Bluffton.”
For more information on the company, go to swatterson@burntchurchdistillery.com.
