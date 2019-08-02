Bluffton’s Corner Perk is adding another location ... again! Here’s where you can find it

Bluffton bar hopes to become the place to hear original music The Roasting Room owner Josh Cooke and sound engineer and booking manager Jordan Ross talk about their vision for the music acts that will play at the new bar that is located above Corner Perk in Bluffton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Roasting Room owner Josh Cooke and sound engineer and booking manager Jordan Ross talk about their vision for the music acts that will play at the new bar that is located above Corner Perk in Bluffton.

Bluffton’s Corner Perk Cafe is opening its third location to cater to Sun City and Okatie residents.

The Old Town Bluffton popular coffeehouse plans to open a coffee and food stand Aug. 12 in a joint venture with Daddy O’s Liquor Store — located off U.S. 278 behind the Okatie Ale House and the Hampton Inn.

“We will have all our drinks and we will have about a 10-item breakfast and lunch menu,” Josh Cooke, owner of Corner Perk, said Thursday.

Daddy O’s — owned by brothers John and Tim O’Gorman, who also own the Okatie Ale House — also plan to open the liquor store that day, according to John O’Gorman. The store is named after their late father, John O’Gorman Sr., who encouraged the brothers to go into the restaurant business together.

“We are going to have the largest beer cave in the area and a very large wine cellar,” John O’Gorman said. “We found the need for the store with the growth of Bluffton, Okatie and Sun City.”

The store will sell a selection of beer, wine and liquor, O’Gorman said. It will also boast local Hilton Head Island and Charleston-area beer options.

The Corner Perk stand inside will sell breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, a cranberry chicken salad wrap and more, Cooke said.

Corner Perk has been expanding rapidly across Beaufort County over the past year, with the opening of its Port Royal location on Paris Avenue at the beginning of the summer, and plans for a large Buckwalter Parkway location in the works.

The plans for the Buckwalter location were originally set to be for a space around 2,500 square feet with a mezzanine. It was set to be brick with a “factory feeling” and large windows, with seating for 80 to 100 guests inside, and outdoor seating also available.

Now, Cooke said he is aiming for something more.

“We are still opening it,” he said of the Buckwalter location. “We are just going to open it now about a year from now. We are retooling the plans to make it bigger and better from what we imagined first.”

The new location within Daddy O’s will match the hours of the store, which will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Liquor will be sold on those days inside the store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.