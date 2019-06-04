Beaufort has a new Italian bakery, restaurant in a familiar place. Here’s where

Briciole Bistro & Bakery/Facebook

A Beaufort Italian restaurant is opening at the location of another restaurant along Ribaut Road with a new name and new owners.

Briciole Bistro and Bakery — located at 1281 Ribaut Road — is opening Thursday in the spot that formerly housed Bella Napoli, according to co-owner John Ragsdale.

“We bought the Bella Napoli,” Ragsdale said Tuesday. “The restaurant will still be open as Bella Napoli through (Wednesday).”

Bella Napoli opened in 2017 as a part of the La Famiglia Restaurant Group, which owns multiple eateries in Savannah and the surrounding area. The restaurant took over the spot of the former Pizza Hut location.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ragsdale and his wife, Stacey Ragsdale, bought the restaurant to fulfill Stacey’s dream to operate a bakery as a pastry chef. The plan is for the restaurant to feature much of the same menu as Bella Napoli with additions including baked goods, added salads, more pasta choices and sandwiches, John Ragsdale said.

“I’m kind of biased to the pastas,” he said. “Our son loves the lasagna. He says it’s the best he’s ever had. I also love our lobster and beet raviolis.”

Another goal for the restaurant is to offer a lunch menu that allows customers to eat quickly and head back to work, Ragsdale said.

“We decided to (buy the restaurant) for a couple of reasons,” Ragsdale said. “The opportunity was too good to pass up, and Stacey always wanted to own a bakery. ... If that goes well, we may have a second location for baked goods only.”

The restaurant will be open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Tuesdays, the restaurant will be open for lunch only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, it will be open for dinner only from 4 to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will have live entertainment on June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m., according to its Facebook page. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted June 13 with free samples and door prizes.