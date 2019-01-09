This restaurant is coming to the spot of Bluffton’s Brick Chicken. Here’s what it will serve

A new restaurant is on the horizon at the location of a former, well-known Bluffton eatery.
Hook & Reel, a seafood restaurant with a Cajun twist, is expected to open at the former location of The Brick Chicken within the shopping center off U.S. 278 that also houses Best Buy and Five Guys.
The franchised restaurant also has locations in New York, Massachusetts and Maryland, according to its website. Other locations around the country are also expected to open, the site said.
Highlights from the restaurant include snow crab legs, shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster and crawfish tossed in sauces such as original Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay seasoning, and lemon pepper.
A date for the restaurant’s opening has not yet been announced. Attempts to reach the owner and the franchise Tuesday and Wednesday were not immediately successful.
A sign on the location’s door indicated construction work is being done prior to the opening.
The Brick Chicken closed unexpectedly at the location in July.
The restaurant was involved in a lawsuit filed by US Foods, Inc. in May, according to Beaufort County Court records. The company alleged that The Brick Chicken, Live Oak Restaurant Concepts, LLC., John Menzer and Richard and Janet Lester failed to pay $18,237.62 to the company in exchange for services and goods provided.
Records show that all defendants were ordered to pay the amount plus attorney fees.
