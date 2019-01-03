This Beaufort frozen drink franchise is closed ... for the time being

A Beaufort bar known for its large selection of frozen drinks closed its doors last week while it looks for new management.
Wet Willie’s, located in Beaufort Town Center, is temporarily closed, according to Dick Stewart, CEO of 303 Associates, which owns the building.
Stewart said the franchise is still leasing the store, and plans to reopen in the coming months under new management. A timeline for the reopening has not been announced, Stewart said.
An attempt to reach Wet Willies representatives for more information Thursday was not successful.
The location opened in December 2017 and is one of 16 locations, including two in Savannah along with spots in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.
The bar is known for its frozen options including margarita, pina colada and white Russian flavors. It also serves several appetizer dishes.
