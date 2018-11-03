Craving wings? This restaurant is headed to Bluffton, and it’s open late

Bluffton is soon going to have another option for late-night food with the opening of a Wingstop restaurant in Kittie’s Crossing.
The restaurant is expected to be open Nov. 15 in the same complex that houses Guiseppi’s Pizza, according to Dan Hare, regional manager. It is in between Nail Expose Spa and Palm Beach Tan.
A Buffalo Wild Wings is nearby along with the future home of Jimmy Johns.
The Wingstop location will include chicken wing flavors like a Louisiana rub, BBQ, hickory smoked, lemon pepper, original hot and more, according to its website.
Hare said the spot will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.
The closest Wingstop is currently in Beaufort at 272 Robert Smalls Parkway.
