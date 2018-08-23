Good news, Daufuskie fans. New restaurant could be moving into the spot of an old favorite

Daufuskie Island could be the home of a new restaurant where a former favorite closed earlier this year.
Marshside Mama’s Cafe, located at 15 Haig Point Road, closed its doors Jan. 1 after 21 years in business.
The spot, which is attached to a general store that is also closed, could be leased from the county for a new restaurant, according to District 9 County Councilman Tabor Vaux.
“When Marshside Mama’s closed, the building was in really bad shape,” Vaux said Thursday. “... The struggle is if the county wants to be involved in the food and beverage business.”
Vaux said council plans to discuss the future of the building during Monday’s meeting and added that it is possible the county may decide to take bids to lease the restaurant. He added that council has no plans to spend county money to renovate the restaurant.
“We would want to get someone who wants to run a restaurant, put money into it and invest,” Vaux said.
The general store would be part of the bid as well, he said.
“I think it’s a good thing to reopen it as a general store,” Vaux said. “My God, if you’ve got a light bulb that goes out on Daufuskie and you don’t have another one, you have to get on the ferry.”
The lack of restaurant options has been difficult for island residents and visitors according to Deborah Smith, chairperson of the Daufuskie Island Council.
“It’s really been a hardship for the island that we are down to two restaurants, and there’s a real need for a restaurant,” Smith said.
She added that the island council’s concerns also include the new owners being open to community uses of the building and grounds for events such as Daufuskie Day in June, the community Thanksgiving meal and the island’s Christmas parade.
Vaux said that concern is something that could be incorporated into a potential leasing agreement.
“Whoever ends up taking control of the property should continue to use the building and surrounding grounds for community events,” Smith said.
Comments