Hilton Head’s Crazy Crab expected to re-open soon after March fire. Here’s what we know

Crazy Crab at Jarvis Creek on Hilton Head Island is expected to reopen by mid October after a fire on March 7 badly damaged the restaurant.
Repairs at the restaurant are “looking good,” according to Abby Wirth, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Restaurants & Bars Group, which owns the restaurant. Wirth could not give an exact date for the reopening.
The restaurant said previously that it hoped to reopen by Labor Day.
It closed in early March after a cooking fire spread to the building’s attic. The blaze began as kitchen staff were getting ready for lunch.
One employee suffered minor injuries during the fire.
Repairing the ceiling, which collapsed from the weight of the water used to put out the fire, was the most extensive repair needed. However, an expanded patio being built at the location was not affected by the fire.
The restaurant was rebuilt to double its size after another fire destroyed it in 1998.
