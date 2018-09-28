Craving German food? A new Bluffton restaurant may be able to satisfy that yen

Bluffton is expected to have another option for dinner next week, and it caters to those with an appetite for German dishes.
The Bluffton Brauhaus is expected to open Monday at 68 Bluffton Road. The spot formerly held The Original 46 Gastropub, which closed its doors in late January.
The new restaurant is owned by brothers Alfred and Volker Kettering. Kettering is also the owner and head chef of Alfred’s Restaurant outside of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort on Hilton Head Island.
The brothers traveled to Germany in July for inspiration for their menu.
Customers can now expect to find veal and pork wiener schnitzel, roast duckling, 12 oz. center cut New York strips and salmon and flounder dishes, Volker Kettering said Friday.
In addition to the food, the restaurant also boasts a full bar with 20 different beers on tap and another 15 bottled beers. Of the 20 on tap, 12 are German beers.
Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s outdoor seating.
The restaurant will open at 4 p.m. daily and close “when the last customer goes home” Mondays through Saturdays, Kettering said.
“In Germany, these types of restaurants are a gathering place for friends and neighbors to meet up and have a bite to eat, drink, shoot the breeze and talk about the gossip and just camaraderie,” Kettering said in July. “We are hoping to build that kind of atmosphere and feeling that you can come in for a drink after work, have a quick bite to eat and have a nice sit down meal.”
