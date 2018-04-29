A new restaurant focusing on fresh and local seafood opens Tuesday in Beaufort Co.

Madison’s restaurant will open Tuesday at the former Moondoggies spot in Port Royal.
The restaurant will focus on fresh and local seafood when available including staples such as seafood platters, crab dip, shrimp and grits and crab-stuffed flounder.
Menu options also include gluten-free and vegan meals.
Evan Hallinan, the restaurant’s owner, said the restaurant has a casual upscale feel that caters to families and those looking for a date night.
Hallinan said he and his brother bring about 38 years of restaurant experience to the table.
Moondoggies Cafe & Grill closed at the location in August. Former owners of the restaurant said they no longer had time to run the restaurant as they wanted to focus on other business ventures.
Hallinan has been renovating the property since December including adding a custom full-bar and work on the wrap-around porch.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Comments