Here is the new restaurant replacing Moondoggies in Port Royal

Madison's restaurant will focus on fresh, local seafood — when available — once it opens in early April in Port Royal.
Evan Hallinan, the restaurant's owner, has been renovating the property at 925 10th St. since December. This includes adding a custom bar and working on a wrap-around porch.
"It will be a family atmosphere just as much as a place for having drinks on date night," Hallinan said. "It will be casual upscale. You can come to dinner in your flip-flops or dressed up and everyone would feel like they belong."
The menu will be heavy on the seafood but will offer gluten-free and vegan meals as well.
"We will have staples such as seafood platters and crab dip along with shrimp and grits and crab-stuffed flounder," Hallinan said.
The business is a family venture. Hallinan's mother owns the building and his brother will help manage the restaurant.
"I have been in the back of the house in a chef capacity for 20 years," Hallinan said. "My brother and I bring about 38 years of restaurant experience."
Originally from the Charleston area, Hallinan said he is excited to be a part of the Port Royal community.
"We really like the area," he said. "The market seems to be poised for growth. We have the port land being developed and have the success of Bluffton on the other side."
Moondoggies Cafe & Grill closed at the location in August. Nancy Harris Vista, co-owner of the restaurant, said at the time the co-owners decided they no longer had time to run the restaurant and wanted to focus on other business ventures.
