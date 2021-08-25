One of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in America’ is in the Lowcountry, magazine says

Beaufort, South Carolina is beautiful. What else is new? A national travel magazine identified it as one of the 26 most beautiful towns in America.

Beaufort joins celebrated towns such as Nantucket, Massachusetts, Woodstock, Vermont, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on the list compiled and published last week by the Conde Nast Traveler, a New York-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

Beaufort gets props for its rich history, amazing architecture and beautiful coastal backdrops. Shout-outs go to the cuisine served at area restaurants, including the Old Bull Tavern, Saltus River Grill and Breakwater Restaurant and Bar.

“Check out the Beaufort Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, to snap a photo of those gorgeous mansions framed by drooping oaks,” the story says.

Towns on the list of 26 range from Southern gems to coastal cities.

Beaufort is the only South Carolina community beautiful enough to have made the grade.

Two communities each in Maine, Vermont and Washington made the list, along with towns in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Beaufort’s has made “best of” lists before.

Beaufort has been named one of the 26 most beautiful towns in the country. Waterfront park is just one of the gems in the city. Karl Puckett

In 2019, for example, Southern Living put the city No. 2 on its “Summertime Small Towns That Are Even Better in Fall” list, behind Beaufort, North Carolina.

Speaking of fall, there are two upcoming events where visitors and residents can sample the city’s history and food highlighted in the Conde Nast Traveler story.

The Beaufort Fall Festival of Houses and Gardens lets visitors take self-paced tours of a number of private homes and gardens in the city’s National Historic Landmark District that aren’t normally open to the public. This year it’s Oct. 22-24.

Or savor the best fresh-caught shrimp in the world during the 27th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival, featuring unique shrimp dishes from the region’s foremost restaurants and chefs. It’s Oct. 1-2.