RBC Heritage guide to Sunday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch

The crowd for South Carolina native Dustin Johnson and group engulfed the 1st hole on Saturday afternoon during the third round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. For the Packet

Dustin Johnson brings local intrigue and star power to the final round on Hilton Head.

The No. 1 golfer in the world and South Carolina native leads the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at 10 under par after three rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. He is trailed by Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry at 9 under.

Here’s what you need to know to watch golf on Easter Sunday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.

Tee times

Dustin Johnson and Ian Pouler will play in the final group on Sunday. Here’s a full list of tee times.

Weather

The forecast for Easter Sunday on Hilton Head is sunny with a high of 72 degrees, light wind and no chance of rain.

TV schedule

Sunday: Golf Channel 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.; CBS 3 p.m.-6p.m.

Leaderboard

Follow the RBC Heritage final round with this leaderboard.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.





Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.





Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.





Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.

Players to watch