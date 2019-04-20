Latest News
RBC Heritage guide to Sunday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch
Dustin Johnson brings local intrigue and star power to the final round on Hilton Head.
The No. 1 golfer in the world and South Carolina native leads the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at 10 under par after three rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. He is trailed by Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry at 9 under.
Here’s what you need to know to watch golf on Easter Sunday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.
Tee times
Dustin Johnson and Ian Pouler will play in the final group on Sunday. Here’s a full list of tee times.
Weather
The forecast for Easter Sunday on Hilton Head is sunny with a high of 72 degrees, light wind and no chance of rain.
TV schedule
Sunday: Golf Channel 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.; CBS 3 p.m.-6p.m.
Leaderboard
Follow the RBC Heritage final round with this leaderboard.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Players to watch
- Dustin Johnson — Nobody else in the field has the ability to draw the crowds DJ has this week. In the lead and playing in the final group, Johnson will have the chance to become the second golfer from South Carolina to win the state’s PGA Tour event.
- Ian Pouler— The colorful Englishman bounced back from a rough start to fire his way into the final group Sunday with Johnson. He held the 54-hole lead in 2018 before slipping back.
- Matt Kuchar — Kuchar is only three shots back, and the RBC Heritage winners the past six years have all come from back in the pack. In 2014, it was Kuchar charging to victory with a final round 64.
