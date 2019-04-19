Latest News
RBC Heritage guide to Saturday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch
Storms arrive at RBC Heritage suspending tournament play
Good news, golf fans: Good weather is on the way for the weekend at Harbour Town and some big names are in contention at the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
If you’re going to the Hilton Head golf course for the action Saturday, know the schedule will be a little different after storms shifted play on Friday. The second round will be completed Saturday morning and is expected to resume at about 7:45 a.m.
After the 36-hole cut, players will be grouped for the third round teeing off later Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know to watch golf Saturday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.
Tee times
Tee times for the third round will be set after the second round is complete Saturday morning. The third-round tee times can be found here when they are set.
Weather
After storms affected play Friday, the forecast Saturday is clear. Golf fans can expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees, with no chance of rain.
TV schedule
Saturday: Golf Channel 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.; CBS 3 p.m.-6p.m.
Leaderboard
Follow the RBC Heritage second round with this leaderboard.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Players to watch
- Dustin Johnson — Johnson beat the storm and thrilled fans and sponsor RBC with a solid second round to be in contention entering the weekend. Johnson is 7 under par.
- Graeme McDowell — The 2013 Heritage champion raced up the leaderboard after play resumed following the storm delay on Friday. He was 5 under when play paused in the second round Friday.
- Charley Hoffman — Hoffman is a frequent sighting on the leadboard on Hilton Head who can get it going arojund the tree-lined course. His name popped up again with four birdies in five holes early in his round Friday.
