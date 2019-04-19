RBC Heritage guide to Saturday: Weather, tee times, parking, TV schedule and players to watch

Storms arrive at RBC Heritage suspending tournament play Severe storms moved into the Lowcountry which suspended tournament play for Friday's RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Severe storms moved into the Lowcountry which suspended tournament play for Friday's RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing

Good news, golf fans: Good weather is on the way for the weekend at Harbour Town and some big names are in contention at the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

If you’re going to the Hilton Head golf course for the action Saturday, know the schedule will be a little different after storms shifted play on Friday. The second round will be completed Saturday morning and is expected to resume at about 7:45 a.m.

After the 36-hole cut, players will be grouped for the third round teeing off later Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know to watch golf Saturday, including tee times, leaderboard, television schedule, weather and players to watch.

Tee times

Tee times for the third round will be set after the second round is complete Saturday morning. The third-round tee times can be found here when they are set.





Weather

After storms affected play Friday, the forecast Saturday is clear. Golf fans can expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees, with no chance of rain.

TV schedule

Saturday: Golf Channel 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m.; CBS 3 p.m.-6p.m.

Leaderboard

Follow the RBC Heritage second round with this leaderboard.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.





Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.





Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.





Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.

Players to watch