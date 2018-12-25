Strangers were stuck on I-95 in SC snowstorm. Now they’re doing some wedding planning

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
The first time Tamar Berg and Candice Skingley met, they were trapped in a rental car in a nightmare traffic jam on a frozen interstate just a few miles from their vehicles, their homes and their bathrooms.
It was January’s Lowcountry snowstorm, an event so freak that “freak” is a freaking understatement.
Regardless, chance would have it that, hours earlier, Berg and Skingley, both from Bluffton, both flight attendants with JetBlue — both relatively unknown to the other — were in New York, saw the weather and concocted a plan to get home via The Worst Commute Ever.
They made it home. And now, almost a year later, Berg — newly engaged — is planning for a wedding that will feature none other than the talented Skingley as its singer.
“(Skingley) has an amazing, soulful voice,” Berg said recently as she prepared to dash out the door for her dress fitting.
Potentially on tap for the ceremony: some Etta James and Otis Reading, according to Skingley. “(Tamar) likes the classics,” Skingley said, “and they’re a classic couple.”
The two laugh every once in a while about their “wild gamble” that turned into, in Skingley’s words, “a lifelong friendship.”
“That trip was crazy,” Berg said.
“I would love to see it snow here again.
“But this time when I’m off work.”
