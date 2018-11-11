Timeshare catches fire in Sea Pines, officials say

Hilton Head Fire Rescue responded to a timeshare on fire at 61 Night Heron in Sea Pines at about 3:46 p.m., according to spokesperson Joehida Fister.
The timeshare is a detached building, Fister said.
One male occupant was in the home at the time of the fire.
“He called 911 because he started to smell smoke and he evacuated,” Fister said.
Fister said the fire originated from where the HVAC unit sits and traveled up a ductwork chase.
“The chase is burnt, but the house itself received more smoke and water damage,” Fister said.
The fire was under control by 4:18 p.m. A firefighter will remain on the scene overnight to watch the building.
It is the second fire on Hilton Head Island this week. One person was injured in a Wednesday condominium fire inside Shipyard Plantation.
The person was sleeping inside the condominium when their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire.
The person was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation and released several hours later.
Three units received damage during the Wednesday fire.
