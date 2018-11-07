Hilton Head voting machines, Bluffton lines delay Beaufort County election tallies

Issues with Hilton Head Island voting machines and long lines in Bluffton delayed Beaufort County election tallies Tuesday night, election officials said.
Two machines at two different locations on Hilton Head had technical issues and had to be removed early Tuesday morning, county elections director Marie Smalls said. The machines were brought to the county’s main election office in Beaufort after polls closed and had only recently arrived when Smalls talked to reporters just before midnight.
The two machines were the only ones left to be counted from Hilton Head. Bluffton precincts arrived after Hilton Head’s.
“We will try to get the results in as fast as we can,” Smalls said.
Voters in Bluffton were still in line at Pritchardville Elementary School after 9 p.m., Smalls said, attributing the long lines to high turnout in a growing area of the county.
The machine breakdown on Hilton Head delayed the process about 30 minutes before new machines were in place, Smalls said.
She said tallies were further slowed by extra security precautions.
“I prefer to err on the side of safety and correctness,” Smalls said.
