Beaufort County teen killed in crash will be remembered at funeral Wednesday

Family and friends of a Beaufort County student killed in a car crash last week will say goodbye Wednesday.
A funeral service for Kevin Morazan will be held at 10 a.m. at Praise Assembly of God in Port Royal, near Shell Point. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Robert Smalls Parkway.
The 17-year-old was a sophomore at Whale Branch Early College High School. Students attending the funeral may be signed out of school by their parents as with an appointment, a school spokesman said.
Morazan was killed Sept. 25 when the SUV he was driving left the road and rolled multiple times on Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Grays Hill. One other passenger was seriously injured and two passengers in the backseat also survived the crash.
Morazan’s father, Carlos, honored his son by wearing the Whale Branch mascot uniform during halftime of the Warriors homecoming football game Friday.
Rival Battery Creek High School wore purple decals with the initials “KM” on its football helmets Friday night.
Morazan was the school mascot during football games, played on the Warriors soccer team and participated in JROTC. He was remembered by family and friends last week as someone who enjoyed swimming, running and making people laugh.
Comments