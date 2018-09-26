Beaufort County high school student identified as victim in fatal SUV crash in Burton

A 17-year-old high school student was killed and another passenger critically injured in a crash Tuesday in Burton, authorities said.
Kevin Morazan, 17, was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed just after 5 p.m., Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans said. Morazan was a student at Whale Branch Early College High School, she said.
The sophomore was a popular student and the mascot for the Warriors football team, involved in the JROTC program and played soccer as a freshman, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said. A crisis team including school counselors, psychologists and social workers was at the school on Wednesday morning, he said.
Morazan and a front-seat passenger were ejected when a 2004 Ford Expedition traveling east on Bruce K. Smalls Drive went off the right side of the road and overturned several times about 5:05 p.m., said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jones said Morazan was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was transported by helicopter to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Neither the Morazan nor the injured passenger had been wearing a seat belt, Jones said.
Two other passengers, who had been wearing seat belts, initially left the scene but later returned, according to a news release from the Burton Fire District, which responded to the scene with Beaufort County EMS personnel.
One of those passengers was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the news release said.
All four occupants of the vehicle were male, according to the Burton Fire District.
Bruce K. Smalls Drive was closed for more than three hours while emergency crews worked.
An autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Youmans said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
