Former Beaufort Mayor Henry Chambers dies

Former Beaufort Mayor Henry Chambers died Saturday.
Chambers’ friend, Walter Gay, said in a Facebook post Chambers died about 11 p.m. Saturday. Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said Sunday he heard the news from Chambers’ son.
Chambers was 89. He helped bring water and sewer service to Beaufort and led the effort to build the waterfront park bearing his name.
William Harvey, city attorney and lifelong friend of Chambers, said Sunday that Chambers’ vision and importance to Beaufort was equivalent to Charles Fraser’s for Hilton Head Island.
“We have lost an icon,” Harvey said. “He truly was a visionary.”
A funeral service is scheduled in Evergreen Cemetery for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Comments