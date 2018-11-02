Another retirement community is coming to Hardeeville. Here are the details we know

As Latitude Margaritaville begins to open its doors to its first residents in November, another retirement community is preparing to break ground.
Okatie Pines, a 55-and-over “all-inclusive, independent, luxury retirement community,” will hold its groundbreaking ceremony in Bluffton on Nov. 14. The apartment complex will be in Hardeeville at Okatie Crossing, which sits between U.S. 278 and SC 170, according to a press release.
Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities, said Friday there will be 128 units in the facility, a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The rentals will be on a month-to-month basis, an alternative option she believes will set Okatie Pines apart from other retirement communities such as Margaritaville, East Argent and Sun City.
“We look for markets where people will retire to and where seniors retire at home and stay in,” Hinrichs said. “The great thing about (the Hilton Head area) is that it offers both. Seniors stay after living their whole lives here nand it’s a beautiful destination for people to move to.”
Hinrichs said Resort Lifestyle Communities, which currently has 24 retirement communities across the country and close to 40 more in the works, said the company saw a need for such a community in the Hilton Head area. Although exact rental costs have not been determined, the “all-inclusive” element includes three meals a day and lifestyle and health and wellness activities.
Another perk is that the facility will have a live-in manager who will help balance residents’ transition from pre-retirement living to assisted living while still giving them full independence, she said.
The groundbreaking event begins at 11 :15 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
Hinrichs said the company will accept a $500 security deposit on a unit. That deposit is refundable.
She also said that while no concrete opening date has been set, past Resort Lifestyle Communities complexes have taken between 12 and 18 months to build.
Comments