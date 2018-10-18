Dozens of new homes approved for 12 Bluffton neighborhoods in September. Here’s where

Check out HGTV’s new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton

By Alec Snyder

asnyder@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2018

Bluffton signed off on 46 permits in September for new home construction, slightly fewer than the number approved last month.

Wondering if any houses will be built in your neighborhood? Find out below:

New single family homes

Hampton Hall

— 6 Wicklow Circle

— 70 Shelburne St.

Hampton Lake

— 268 Castaway Drive

— 302 Castaway Drive

— 310 Castaway Drive

— 314 Castaway Drive

— 144 Quarter Casting Circle

— 146 Quarter Casting Circle

— 592 Flatwater Drive

— 38 Palmetto Cove Court

— 441 Hampton Lake Drive

Palmetto Bluff

— 456 Corley St.

— 5 Browning Road

— 261 Davies Road

Heritage at New Riverside

— 19 Spirit Way

— 31 Spirit Way

— 34 Spirit Way

— 35 Spirit Way

Haven at New Riverside

— 41 Heathrow Ave.

— 51 Heathrow Ave.

— 79 Heathrow Ave.

Landings at New Riverside

— 112 Breakwater Court

— 124 Breakwater Court

— 112 Breakwater Court

Cypress Ridge

— 306 Great Harvest Road

— 323 Great Harvest Road

— 417 Rye Creek Circle

Shell Hall

— 21 Shell Hall Way

Lawton Station

— 131 Danbridge Court

— 297 Station Parkway

— 311 Station Parkway

— 316 Station Parkway

— 19 Lawton Pond Lane

— 22 Lawton Eagle Lane

Alston Park

— 65 Grovewood Drive

Townhouses

Hampton Hall

— 33 Paxton Circle

— 35 Paxton Circle

— 37 Paxton Circle

— 39 Paxton Circle

Cypress Ridge

— 210 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 212 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 214 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 216 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 218 Wooden Wheel Lane

Accessory (Residence)

Palmetto Bluff

— 261 Davies Road

Unaffiliated

— 54 Sugar Maple St.

Accessory Structure

Palmetto Bluff

— 5 Browning Road

