Permits issued for more than 50 new Bluffton homes in August. Here’s where they’ll be

Bluffton’s growth management department approved 56 permits in August for new construction on homes.
Here’s where you’ll find them:
New single family homes
Hampton Hall
— 124 Wicklow Drive
— 89 Farnsleigh Ave.
Hampton Lake
— W 32 Driftwood Court
— 290 Castaway Drive
— 314 Lakepoint Circle
— 338 Lakepoint Circle
— 511 Lake Bluff Drive
— 473 Flatwater Drive
— 481 Flatwater Drive
— 485 Flatwater Drive
— 520 Flatwater Drive
— 8 Harborview Court
— 253 Hampton Lake Drive
Palmetto Bluff
— 791 Old Moreland Road
— 426 Corley St.
— 269 Waterfowl Road
— 301 Davies Road
— 106 Thoms Creek St.
Heritage at New Riverside
— 18 Spirit Way
— 22 Spirit Way
— 26 Spirit Way
— 30 Spirit Way
— 34 Spirit Way
— 39 Spirit Way
— 78 Spirit Way
Heritage at New Riverside
— 9 Heathrow Ave.
— 39 Heathrow Ave.
Cypress Ridge
— 307 Great Harvest Road
— 310 Great Harvest Road
— 311 Great Harvest Road
— 314 Great Harvest Road
— 318 Great Harvest Road
— 319 Great Harvest Road
Villages at Palmetto Pointe
— 104 Sago Palm Drive
— 108 Sago Palm Drive
Lawton Station
— 139 Station Parkway
— 277 Station Parkway
— 285 Station Parkway
— 299 Station Parkway
— 307 Station Parkway
— 28 Lawton Eagle Lane
Seagrass Station
— 8 Augustine Road
Old Town
— 68 Pritchard St.
— 41 Lawrence St.
Tabby Roads
— 24 Tabby Shell Road
Townhouses
Wellstone
— 206 Plumgrass Way
— 208 Plumgrass Way
— 210 Plumgrass Way
Cypress Ridge
— 222 Wooden Wheel Lane
— 224 Wooden Wheel Lane
— 226 Wooden Wheel Lane
— 228 Wooden Wheel Lane
— 230 Wooden Wheel Lane
Accessory (Residence)
Palmetto Bluff
— 269 Waterfowl Road
Old Town
— 41 Lawrence St.
Tabby Roads
— 24 Tabby Shell Road
Comments