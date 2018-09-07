A new residential unit goes up on Hulston Landing Road in the Cypress Ridge development off of Okatie Highway in Bluffton on Friday.
A new residential unit goes up on Hulston Landing Road in the Cypress Ridge development off of Okatie Highway in Bluffton on Friday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
Permits issued for more than 50 new Bluffton homes in August. Here’s where they’ll be

By Alec Snyder

September 07, 2018 01:58 PM

Bluffton’s growth management department approved 56 permits in August for new construction on homes.

Here’s where you’ll find them:

New single family homes

Hampton Hall

— 124 Wicklow Drive

— 89 Farnsleigh Ave.

Hampton Lake

— W 32 Driftwood Court

— 290 Castaway Drive

— 314 Lakepoint Circle

— 338 Lakepoint Circle

— 511 Lake Bluff Drive

— 473 Flatwater Drive

— 481 Flatwater Drive

— 485 Flatwater Drive

— 520 Flatwater Drive

— 8 Harborview Court

— 253 Hampton Lake Drive

Palmetto Bluff

— 791 Old Moreland Road

— 426 Corley St.

— 269 Waterfowl Road

— 301 Davies Road

— 106 Thoms Creek St.

Heritage at New Riverside

— 18 Spirit Way

— 22 Spirit Way

— 26 Spirit Way

— 30 Spirit Way

— 34 Spirit Way

— 39 Spirit Way

— 78 Spirit Way

Heritage at New Riverside

— 9 Heathrow Ave.

— 39 Heathrow Ave.

Cypress Ridge

— 307 Great Harvest Road

— 310 Great Harvest Road

— 311 Great Harvest Road

— 314 Great Harvest Road

— 318 Great Harvest Road

— 319 Great Harvest Road

Villages at Palmetto Pointe

— 104 Sago Palm Drive

— 108 Sago Palm Drive

Lawton Station

— 139 Station Parkway

— 277 Station Parkway

— 285 Station Parkway

— 299 Station Parkway

— 307 Station Parkway

— 28 Lawton Eagle Lane

Seagrass Station

— 8 Augustine Road

Old Town

— 68 Pritchard St.

— 41 Lawrence St.

Tabby Roads

— 24 Tabby Shell Road

Townhouses

Wellstone

— 206 Plumgrass Way

— 208 Plumgrass Way

— 210 Plumgrass Way

Cypress Ridge

— 222 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 224 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 226 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 228 Wooden Wheel Lane

— 230 Wooden Wheel Lane

Accessory (Residence)

Palmetto Bluff

— 269 Waterfowl Road

Old Town

— 41 Lawrence St.

Tabby Roads

— 24 Tabby Shell Road

