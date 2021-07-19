Hilton Head condo renovation featured on DIY Network TV show. Here’s how you can watch

Hilton Head Island got a little extra TV exposure recently, as a DIY Network episode of “Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation” made its debut.

If you missed it July 9, you can watch the episode titled “Lookin’ for Low-Cost Renovations in the Low Country” at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

The homebuyers working with Hilton Head Realtor Sherry Thomason on the episode are identified on the show as Kyle and Lindsay from Lake Norman, North Carolina. Through Thomason, they declined to share their last name.

The couple was looking for a condo in the South Forest Beach area for vacations and as a rental. During the episode, a camera crew followed along as they rode bikes past an alligator, kayaked in the salt marsh and played tennis. Drone video showed sweeping shots of the beach.

“The photography of Hilton Head was gorgeous,” said Thomason, who explained that filming took place over several months between February and May.

Sherry Thomason, of Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties, showed the couple three Hilton Head condos on the episode of “Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation” on the DIY Network. Photo courtesy Sherry Thomason

Thomason, of Weichert Realtors Coastal Properties on Hilton Head, showed the couple three condos in the $300,000 to $355,000 price range. Their budget, including renovations, was $375.000.

“The biggest obstacle in our house hunt is that the market is super hot,” Lindsay said during the episode.

Thomason said there were multiple offers on the condo they wanted.

“I was very proud of the end product,” she said. “It was a fun experience. ... More than anything else, it was a good experience for my clients.”

The couple worked with local contractor Ryan Chowansky of Bluffton Builders LLC to renovate the condo they purchased, and the episode showed them doing a few decorating projects with family members.

“I never thought I’d have a place this close to the beach,” Lindsay said at the close of the episode. “It’s amazing. We literally always thought, like, it was a dream, and we got it.”

Lindsay and Kyle of Lake Norman, North Carolina, were the featured homebuyers on a Hilton Head Island episode of “Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovations” on the DIY Network. Photo courtesy Sherry Thomason

How to watch

Viewers can see the episode titled “Lookin’ for Low-Cost Renovations in the Low Country” at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 on the DIY Network. Please note that not all cable plans include DIY Network as an option.

Previous seasons of the show are available on the HGTV Go app and on Discovery+ online, but the current fifth season was not available as of July 16.

Those who want to see the episode via streaming can purchase it on Amazon Prime ($1.99 SD or $2.99 HD) or may find it on other paid streaming services such as Philo, which offers a free 7-day trial.