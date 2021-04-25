Married strangers parade around Hilton Head for reality show. Here’s where they went

The cast of Season 12 of “Married at First Sight.” The couples visited Hilton Head Island in the show that aired Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Lifetime

The reality show “Married at First Sight” brought a wave of drama from the Lowcountry in the most recent episode last week.

The show, which premiered in 2014 and for its 12th season is based in Atlanta, is described on its official Facebook page as an “extreme social experiment.” It follows several couples who, you guessed it, get married the first time they meet. The show typically follows three to five couples who have been matched by psychologists, marriage counselors and sexologists, and who try to get to know each other after tying the knot.

Despite their awkward introductions at the altar, the 12th season’s remaining couples worked to make the best of it by enjoying many of the activities Hilton Head Island offers. Their itinerary involved crabbing, paddle boarding, horseback riding — and rehashing old arguments.

Haley and Jacob

The first couple out of the house: Jacob Harder, 38, a senior IT analyst, and Haley Harris, 28, an account executive. The two boarded May River Excursions in Bluffton for a day on the water. Earlier the couple was seen arguing over gifts exchanged on their wedding day. Harder said he was hurt over Harris not wearing the $800 bracelet he had given her. She claimed she gave it to her mother in Alabama for safekeeping, and then pointed out that he didn’t wear the hat she had given him, either.

To make peace, Harris had her mother ship the bracelet to them in Atlanta before they set off for Hilton Head in separate cars. The tension was palpable on the first night in the house when Harder likened his marriage to a bad first date. But the strain seemed to have lessened the next day as they laughed and made jokes about the crabs they caught.

Clara and Ryan

Next were Clara Berhaus, 27, a flight attendant, and Ryan Oubre, 28, a project manager. The two were shown walking toward their paddle boarding destination, and prominently featured in the background was a boat some Hilton Head Islanders might recognize. The Toomer family’s boat, Daddy’s Girls, was hard to miss as the couple made their way to their launch station at the May River and Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton.

Another familiar landmark featured was the Harbour Town Lighthouse. The red-and-white-striped lighthouse, about 50 years old, is Hilton Head’s most iconic structure.

Brianna and Vincent

Brianna Miles, 28, an engineer, beamed in excitement for her horseback riding date with her husband, Vincent Morales, 27, an auto broker. Morales said he was not so excited about the activity, but he went along. The two were joined by Claire Sistek from Dafuskie Trail Ride. When he saw the horse he’d been assigned, Morales initially refused to ride, saying he would rather walk alongside the horse. After talking it out with Morris, Morales eventually was persuaded to climb on, and the two seemed to enjoy the afternoon on the beach.

Virginia and Erik

Back at the house, the couples cooked dinner together and shared stories about their adventures. Then Erik Lake, 34, a pilot, and Virginia Coombs, 26, an account coordinator, began talking about their living situation. Lake owns a condo in Atlanta; Coombs rents an apartment in the city — with her cats. Coombs announced to the other couples that Lake would be tasked with finding them a pet-friendly place to live by the end of her lease in four months. Lake, seeing this as an ultimatum, took offense, accusing Coombs of being unsympathetic because he is allergic to cats. The other couples tried to diffuse the tension by suggesting ways for them to compromise.

Decision Day

Despite the drama, the couples seemed to make progress in their relationships as they were directed to write letters to each other to express their feelings. With only a week left for the couples to decide whether to end their marriages, every emotional moment counts.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Lifetime.