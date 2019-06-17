Hilton Head’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’ is live. When to watch it if you missed it Sunday

Season 10 of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’: ‘Summer Beach Battle’ Nine food trucks, including the Frank n Slides truck operated by three Idaho men, will compete on the new season of "The Great Food Truck Race." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nine food trucks, including the Frank n Slides truck operated by three Idaho men, will compete on the new season of "The Great Food Truck Race."

Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” rolled onto Hilton Head Island for filming two months ago, and that episode debuted Sunday night.

But if you missed it, don’t worry. You’ll have a couple more chances to see it.

It can be seen again at 6 p.m. June 23 and 7 a.m. June 30.

Episode 2 of Season 10, “Back Nine Barbecue,” featured eight food trucks catering to hungry locals and tourists at Shelter Cove Community Park. Filming also took place at Harbour Town Golf Links.





Host Tyler Florence, whose hometown is Greenville, issued a challenge to the contestants involving the South Carolina delicacy boiled peanuts.

Residents had no more than 24 hours notice of the food trucks’ arrival. Still attendees reported so many people showed up that trucks “ran out of food several times,” The Island Packet previously reported.

Hundreds of people commented on the newspaper’s Facebook page about their plans to check out the event.

The trucks competing this season include ones that focus on Asian comfort food, soul food, mac and cheese, and vegan fare, among others.

The first episode of the season was filmed in Myrtle Beach.