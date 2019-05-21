Want to be on a Netflix show filming in Beaufort County this week? Here’s how

An aerial tour of Hunting Island State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shor Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shor

A new show about North Carolina’s Outer Banks will apparently include scenes from Beaufort County’s barrier islands.

And Beaufort area residents have the chance to appear in the series.

Extras are needed for filming of the Netflix series “OBX” at Hunting Island State Park on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from TW Cast and Recruit this week. The agency is looking for men or women ages 30s to 40s to fill the role of parents, males ages 16 to early 20s and boys or girls ages 10-13.

Potential extras must have a “preppy look” and be comfortable in the sun for six hours or more, the casting call said. Pay is $80 for eight hours, and extras will earn time and a half after that.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Extras could be called as early as 5:30 a.m., and filming could last 12 hours or more. Those interested can email OBXBG@twcastandrecruit.com.

The show has been described in numerous reports as a teen drama following friends in a fictional Outer Banks town after a hurricane cuts power and communication to the outside world.

Netflix opted to film the 10-episode series in South Carolina in the aftermath of North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill,” the Wilmington Star-News reported. The series is set to air in 2020, Deadline reported.