TV

Puppies from a Beaufort County shelter to make TV debut during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

By Lisa Wilson

January 08, 2019 04:50 PM

Puppies rest before filming. They will be part of a segment during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 3.
Puppies rest before filming. They will be part of a segment during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 3. Palmetto Animal League
Puppies rest before filming. They will be part of a segment during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 3. Palmetto Animal League

Start preparing yourself now for the cuteness!

Dogs from Palmetto Animal League’s shelter in Okatie will be featured during Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

Animal Planet crews filmed the puppies, ranging in age from 3 to 6 months, in December, according to a post on Peacock Subaru Hilton Head’s Facebook page.

Amy Campanini, president of Palmetto Animal League, said filming took place at the adoption center, Oldfield Plantation, Peacock Subaru and Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

She said eight puppies and two adult dogs were part of the filming.

The footage will be part of the lead-in to the Puppy Bowl and will be incorporated into commercials for Subaru during the 15th annual Puppy Bowl broadcast, PAL said.

“They interviewed PAL employees and interviewed adopters and got a bunch of stories,” Campanini said.

The auto dealership, located off U.S. 278 in Hardeeville, is planning a tailgating Watch Party with food from One Hot Mama’s from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3.

The broadcast begins at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Donations will be collected for PAL at the event.

PAL, which operates a no-kill shelter for about 200 dogs and cats, will have adoptable dogs at the party, the dealership said.

All of the PAL puppies who were part of the filming have been adopted, said Campanini, who expressed hope that the broadcast would call attention to the plight of dogs in shelters and to the work rescue organizations do.

Police Dog - ready for Closeu_fitted.jpeg
Palmetto Animal League

“It’s an incredibly touching moment when an adopter falls in love with an animal at our shelter,” PAL marketing director Lindsay Perry said in the Facebook post.

The Puppy Bowl pits puppies on Team Ruff and Team Fluff on a scaled-down football field.

Last year’s broadcast put dogs from dozens of shelters in front of more than 3 million viewers.

Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson is a breaking news reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. The 25-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home.

  Comments  