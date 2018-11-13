‘Wheel of Fortune’ looking for contestants in Savannah. Here’s how you can be on the show

“Wheel of Fortune” is making a stop in Savannah this weekend to audition contestants for the television game show.





The Wheelmobile will be at the Savannah Mall on Abercorn Street on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., according to a news release posted on the mall’s website.

The 36-foot Winnebago tours the nation in search of contestants.

Aspiring contestants — ages 18 and up — may enter through the main entry on the southeast side of the mall adjacent to where the Wheelmobile will be parked, the news release says. The audition process will take place in the large upper level space near the escalator.

Here’s what the mall says about the way auditions work:

Audition shows will begin at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and applications will be distributed about a hour before each show.





There is no reason to arrive hours in advance. Everyone who attends will be able to submit an application.





Participants will be selected via a random drawing to come on stage in groups of five and participate in a speed round.





Everyone on stage will be evaluated as a potential contestant. They are looking for those who are “energetic, enthusiastic and fun,” the news release says.





The best candidates will be invited back for a final round of auditions in the Savannah area at a later date.





In addition, the names of some of those who did not make it onto the stage will be randomly selected for the final round of auditions.





“Unfortunately, showing up to a Wheelmobile event doesn’t guarantee you an audition for the live show,” the Wheel of Fortune website says.

Last year, more than a million people applied and only 600 were selected, the website says.

Bluffton resident Ben Hoover appeared on the show in May 2016. He won $54,250.

“Wheel of Fortune,” starring Pat Sajak and Vanna White, airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WSAV television.