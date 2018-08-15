Bluffton BBQ’s Ted Huffman offers tips on how to make juicy and tender pulled pork

Ted Huffman, owner and pitmaster at Bluffton BBQ at Calhoun Street Promenade, shares, on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, the secret to making succulent, juicy and tender Boston butt for pulled pork and gives some tips on how do just that.
By
Up Next
Ted Huffman, owner and pitmaster at Bluffton BBQ at Calhoun Street Promenade, shares, on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, the secret to making succulent, juicy and tender Boston butt for pulled pork and gives some tips on how do just that.
By

TV

3 Beaufort County restaurants featured on Cooking Channel show. Here’s how to watch

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

August 15, 2018 11:45 AM

Two Beaufort County restaurants will be featured on national television Thursday night.

The Cooking Channel’s show “Seaside Snacks and Shacks” visits Bluffton BBQ on its episode airing at 10 p.m. and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks in Hilton Head Island at 10:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, the show also featured Lucy Bell’s Cafe on Daufuskie Island.

Bluffton BBQ is “a charming counter-serve spot cuing up slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone BBQ Ribs and a juicy, perfectly smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich that steals more from Kansas City than South Carolina,” according to the episode guide.

The network filmed at the restaurant, located at 11 State of Mind Way in Bluffton’s Promenade, in May.

In the second episode — a rebroadcast of an episode that initially aired Aug. 2 — host Sabin Lomac stops at Hudson’s for a po’boy made with oysters harvested within sight of the restaurant’s deck.

“It’s a restaurant, but it’s also a hang-out spot,” one patron says.

Owner Andrew Carmines demonstrates the “Hilton Head vacation staple” fried oysters and builds a sandwich for Lomac to sample.

“The fried oyster is awesome,” Lomac, who earlier admitted being nervous, tells the audience. “If you are scared of the texture of oysters, let me be your liaison.”

Bessie Orage has worked at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks since it opened -- more than 40 years -- specializing in desserts. Here's the recipe for her peanut butter pie.

By

Hudson’s Chef Isaac Jimenez then shows Lomac how to make Real Deal Shrimp, which has a barbecue-infused broth.

A third Beaufort County restaurant was also previously featured on the show.

“A decadent deviled blue crab and a show-stopping Southern fried chicken,” from Lucy Bell’s Cafe on Daufuskie Island were among the foods sampled by Lomac in that episode.

Those who missed the Lucy Bell’s episode — or who would like to watch it again — can find it on the Cooking Channel’s website.

When you dine at either of these Hilton Head restaurants you're literally sitting over the water while enjoying your Lowcountry meal.

By

“You can’t go wrong with anything you find on the menu,” says one patron about Lucy Bell’s, opened by Brad Kleive and his mother Rebecca Watts on Daufuskie in 2016, according to the episode.

Watts, who demonstrated making Grandma Lucy Bell’s Pan-Fried Chicken for the cameras, also shared her recipe online.

The Cooking Channel is channel 241 on Hargray and channel 99 on Spectrum, according to the cable providers’ websites.

  Comments  