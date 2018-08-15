3 Beaufort County restaurants featured on Cooking Channel show. Here’s how to watch

Two Beaufort County restaurants will be featured on national television Thursday night.
The Cooking Channel’s show “Seaside Snacks and Shacks” visits Bluffton BBQ on its episode airing at 10 p.m. and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks in Hilton Head Island at 10:30 p.m.
Earlier this month, the show also featured Lucy Bell’s Cafe on Daufuskie Island.
Bluffton BBQ is “a charming counter-serve spot cuing up slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone BBQ Ribs and a juicy, perfectly smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich that steals more from Kansas City than South Carolina,” according to the episode guide.
The network filmed at the restaurant, located at 11 State of Mind Way in Bluffton’s Promenade, in May.
In the second episode — a rebroadcast of an episode that initially aired Aug. 2 — host Sabin Lomac stops at Hudson’s for a po’boy made with oysters harvested within sight of the restaurant’s deck.
“It’s a restaurant, but it’s also a hang-out spot,” one patron says.
Owner Andrew Carmines demonstrates the “Hilton Head vacation staple” fried oysters and builds a sandwich for Lomac to sample.
“The fried oyster is awesome,” Lomac, who earlier admitted being nervous, tells the audience. “If you are scared of the texture of oysters, let me be your liaison.”
Hudson’s Chef Isaac Jimenez then shows Lomac how to make Real Deal Shrimp, which has a barbecue-infused broth.
A third Beaufort County restaurant was also previously featured on the show.
“A decadent deviled blue crab and a show-stopping Southern fried chicken,” from Lucy Bell’s Cafe on Daufuskie Island were among the foods sampled by Lomac in that episode.
Those who missed the Lucy Bell’s episode — or who would like to watch it again — can find it on the Cooking Channel’s website.
“You can’t go wrong with anything you find on the menu,” says one patron about Lucy Bell’s, opened by Brad Kleive and his mother Rebecca Watts on Daufuskie in 2016, according to the episode.
Watts, who demonstrated making Grandma Lucy Bell’s Pan-Fried Chicken for the cameras, also shared her recipe online.
The Cooking Channel is channel 241 on Hargray and channel 99 on Spectrum, according to the cable providers’ websites.
