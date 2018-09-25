Harry Connick Jr. to play Savannah show in December. Here’s how to get tickets

Harry Connick Jr. is making a stop in Savannah on his concert tour later this year, and tickets go on sale this week.

Connick’s “A New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration ... Holiday Edition” starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Johnny Mercer Theater in the Savannah Civic Center.

Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. Friday, but a fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Prices range from $51.50 to $96.50.

Tickets can be purchased online via the civic center’s website or at the box office in Savannah’s historic district.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Connick told The Charlotte Observer this summer that he doesn’t lock in his concert set list ahead of time.

“The way I perform is — let’s say I sing a ballad, and the audience is right with me every note. Well, I might sing another ballad, because I feel like that’s what the people want to hear at that moment,” he told the newspaper. “... We really like to give every audience a custom experience — something that the people the night before, or the next night, are not gonna have. ... So we change things on the fly all the time.”

The New Orleans native’s concert celebrates the city’s 300th anniversary in a musical tribute that includes jazz, pop, gospel and funk, according to a review in the Fort Meyers, Florida, News-Press.

“Connick was our charming and quick-witted host, ad-libbing jokes, talking about his musical heroes and playing the heck out of his huge Steinway piano (and, at other points, a trumpet and drums),” the reviewer wrote.

Connick, who has won three Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards, began playing piano at age 3, according to IMBD. He has appeared in movies and televison shows, including “Will and Grace” and his own daytime talk show.

Connick also will be in concert at the Gaillard Center in Charleston on Dec. 7 and at the Township Auditorium in Columbia on Dec. 8, according to his website.



