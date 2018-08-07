Bob Dylan plans fall concerts in Savannah and Charleston. Here’s when tickets go on sale

Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan has announced concert dates this fall in Savannah and in Charleston.
Tickets for the Nov. 4 show at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and the Nov. 6 show at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in the Savannah Civic Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
There will be no presale for the Savannah concert, but presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Charleston concert.
Ticket prices in Charleston range from $58.50 to $118.50, according to Ticketmaster.
In Savannah, tickets will cost $51 to $81, but special packages for seats closest to the stage are listed at up to $459.25. Tickets will available from the center’s box office.
More details about Dylan’s tour are available on his official website.
He is spending most of August on stage in Australia and New Zealand, according to his tour schedule.
The set list for his most recent show — Monday night in Singapore — says he performed many of his most known classics from the 1960s, including “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” “Blowin’ In The Wind,” and “Ballad Of A Thin Man,” along with hits from later decades.
A review from that show says concert-goers should not expect faithful renditions of their favorites.
“The 77-year-old ... was not so much inclined to simply play his hits straight, but more to live up to his reputation as a master of reinvention,” reported The Straits Times.
“He did not speak a word to the audience, not even to introduce the songs or his band members,” the review says. “It did not really matter, because the songs spoke for themselves.”
