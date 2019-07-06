Hey, ladies! Want to be on TV? A casting company in Savannah might hire you for a role

Pexels

Hey, ladies. Want to be on the big screen?

You might just get the opportunity if you are selected by a casting company in Savannah.

Marinella Hume Casting put out a call for Caucasian women to portray 1800s townswomen for a historical series set to film next month in the city, according to a Facebook post.

The company is looking for women between the ages of 23 to 50 who must be available for the dates of Aug. 21, Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

To be considered those applying must fit the sizes below:

XSmall: 0-2 (Bust: 29-31) (Waist: 24-25) (Hips: 36-38)

Small: 4-6 (Bust: 32-33) (Waist: 25-26) (Hips: 38-39)

Medium: 8-10 (Bust: 34-36) (Waist: 27-28) (Hips: 39-40)

Those selected will be paid $140 per 12 hours of work.

To be considered, email three recent photos of yourself, your distance to Savannah, your availability for the filming dates, your fitting day and time, name, age, telephone number, height, weight and sizes for your bust, shirt, dress, waist, hips, jackets, pants and shoes to Mhc.Historical@gmail.com.