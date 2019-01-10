Gloria Steinem biopic casting extras Saturday in Savannah. You may get a part on the spot

A movie about the life of feminist activist Gloria Steinem starring Bette Midler and Julianne Moore is looking for extras at an open casting call Saturday in Savannah.
Marinella Hume Casting will hold the casting call for “The Glorias” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at International F & AM Masons at 912 Drayton St.
A Facebook post about the event said extras may be cast on the spot.
Those interested are asked to create a profile at www.marinellahumecasting.com before the casting call.
Casting agents will take photos at the event.
The movie
“The Glorias” is based on Steinem’s memoir “My Life on the Road,” according to IMDB.
Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Lulu Wilson will all portray the women’s rights activist and Ms. magazine co-founder at various stages of her life. Bette Midler and Grammy nominee Janelle Monae will also star in the movie, reported a series articles in Deadline.
Midler and Monae will portray fellow activists Bella Abzug and Dorothy Pitman Hughes, IMDB says.
Casting instructions
Those who wear wigs or toupees should come without them to the casting call, according to instructions posted by the casting agency online. Women should have natural nails.
An event posted on Facebook said those planning to attend the casting call are “encouraged” to dress in vintage clothing from the 1940s through the 1970s. “Just don’t make it a Halloween costume type of thing,” the post said.
Filming is expected to start in mid-January and run through mid-March, according to separate casting calls posted for stand-ins for the lead actresses.
Those cast as extras will be paid, the agency said.
There is no phone number listed with the casting call.
For more information, go to Marinella Hume Casting Savannah on Facebook or email Glorias.MHC@gmail.com.
