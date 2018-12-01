Bette Midler, Julianne Moore are filming in Savannah. Here’s how to be in their movie

Want to be in a movie?
Cynthia Stillwell Casting announced Friday that a Gloria Steinem biopic is scheduled to film in Savannah from January through March of next year, according to a Facebook post.
“The Glorias” is based on the feminist author and Steinem’s book “My Life on the Road.”
Stars Julianne Moore, Bette Midler and Alicia Vikander are expected to appear in the film. Moore is known for her roles in The Hunger Games, The big Lebowski and Boogie Nights. Midler, a singer and icon, is also known for her roles in The Rose and Down and out in Beverly Hills. Vikander previously appeared in The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider.
The film is being directed by Julie Taymor, who is known for her work in Frida, The Lion King, and Titus.
Those interested in appearing in the film should email two pictures — one of their face and another with their full body in it — to CStillwellSubmissions@gmail.com with the subject line “Glorias submission,” the post said.
Prospective extras should also include their last name, first name, cell phone number, email address, car information including year, color, make and model, their height and sizes and age if under 18.
