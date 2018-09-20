Want to be in ‘The Shining’ sequel? Movie filming in coastal Georgia needs extras, cars

A sequel to “The Shining” starring Ewan McGregor will be filming in coastal Georgia, and casting agents are looking for extras for scenes with the lead actors.

“Doctor Sleep” will film in St. Marys, Georgia, starting on Monday, according to a post on the Facebook page for Tammy Smith Casting.

The original film “The Shining” from 1980 is based on a book by Stephen King and directed by Stanley Kubrick, according to IMDB. The horror classic starred Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall.

In the new movie, “McGregor will play the grown-up version of Nicholson’s son, who in the original movie had psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter.





Ewan McGregor stars as as Ray Stussy in Season 3 of “Fargo.” Chris Large/FX TNS

McGregor most recently starred as Christopher Robin in the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie and won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy in the television show “Fargo,” according to IMDB.

He is known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe.

Ewan McGregor arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss Invision/AP

McGregor was photographed last spring in Glennville, Georgia, holding hands with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set of “Gemini Man,” The Island Packet previously reported.

“Doctor Sleep” also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zahn McClarnon and Bruce Greenwood.

The casting call says extras will portray beach pedestrians in a scene set in 1980. Men and women of all ethnicities, ages 18-80, are being sought, and cars from model years 1970 to 1980 also are needed.

“We MOSTLY need men and women with 1970 to 1980 CARS, but a few will be booked without! Most cars will be parked, and the person booked with the car will work on camera as a pedestrian,” the casting call says.

Extras will start about 7 a.m. and work until sundown, the casting call says.

Pay is $72 for eight hours and overtime after that. Those with cars able to be used in filming will be paid an additional $175.

The casting call says the movie cannot use cars that are red, white or have custom paint colors. Maroon is OK but bright yellow is not, the casting call specifies.

Here’s how to apply

Send an email with the subject line “1980” to projects1@tscasting.com.

Include the following current, clear photos:

You from the chest up (face)





You from the knees up (full body)





Your car if it is from model years 1970 to 1980





One photo should show you smiling and the other not smiling, the casting call says.

In the body of the email, list the following information:

First and last name





Phone number





City and state





Email address





Age





Ethnicity





Height and weight





Sizes of jacket, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe for men, and sizes of dress, bust/bra/cup, waist and shoe for women





Color, year, make and model of car





The casting call says applicants must list car information even if a photo is attached. Those who do not have a car should say, “no period car,” according to the directions.

For more information about casting for “Doctor Sleep,” visit the Facebook page for Tammy Smith Casting. There was no phone number or other contact information listed with the casting call.