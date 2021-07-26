Murder mystery author to sign copies of new book in Beaufort. Here’s when, where

The heroine in “With Neighbors Like These” is a retired Coast Guard investigator who lives on a boat at the Downtown Beaufort Marina. Linda Lovely

South Carolina author Linda Lovely will be in Beaufort Saturday to sign copies of her new novel, “With Neighbors Like These,” about a retired Coast Guard investigator who lives at the Downtown Beaufort Marina and investigates murders in homeowners associations.

Lovely will be at McIntosh Book Shoppe, 917 Bay St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to sign copies of her ninth mystery novel, the first in a Homeowners Association mystery series. It was released July 13 by Level Best Books.

Lovely, who lives in Upstate South Carolina, is a native of Keokuk, Iowa.