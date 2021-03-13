Don’t have a boat? Where to watch Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday

The show must go... er... float on.

Organizers of the popular St. Patrick’s Day parade on Hilton Head Island announced they will hold a boat parade instead of a traditional parade at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Around 745 people on Facebook have marked themselves as “interested” in the event. The route for the boat parade begins at the entrance to Broad Creek on the south end, runs under the Cross Island Bridge and up to Shelter Cove.

But if you don’t have a boat or a plan to convince your buddy to participate, where should you watch the parade?

Event planner Alan Perry had some suggestions.

“I think the best spots would be Fish Camp, Up the Creek or at the entrance to Shelter Cove (Marina),” he told an Island Packet reporter.

An event flier for the St. Patrick’s Day parade boat parade on Hilton Head Island on March 14, 2021. Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade Facebook page

Fish Camp on Broad Creek, located off Marshland Road, will be open starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The restaurant takes reservations for indoor tables but all outside tables are first come, first served. Part of the large outdoor patio has a roof and faces Broad Creek, where the boats will parade by.

Up the Creek Pub & Grill is also located off Marshland Road. It opens at 11 a.m. and live music will start at noon.

Most of the restaurant’s seating is located outside. Up the Creek doesn’t take reservations.

The parade will also be visible from the Palmetto Bay marina and the boat ramp next to the Cross Island Bridge.

The Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island photographed on July 24, 2019. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

Black Marlin and the Hurricane Bar, located in Palmetto Bay Marina village south of Broad Creek, open at 10 a.m. for brunch.

The restaurant takes reservations.

Carolina Crab Company, located next door, doesn’t open until 3 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

About the boat parade

The boat parade encourages participants to decorate their boats, but says no political demonstrations, logos, flags, T-shirts or decorations will be allowed. The Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will be there.

The official after-party of the parade will be held at 5 p.m. at Reilley’s Grill and Bar on the south end. Event organizers say the Boston Police Pipe and Drums and the Irish band DEVRI will perform at Reilley’s.

“Since we can’t parade our floats, let’s float our parade,” the event says.

Gloria and Alan LaCoe, who were named Grand Marshals of the canceled 2020 parade, will be Grand Marshals of the boat parade.

“A little change this year. Looking forward to seeing everyone,” Gloria LaCoe wrote on Facebook.

The marshals of the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade on Hilton Head Island, Gloria and Allan LaCoe. The 2020 parade was canceled. David Lauderdale The Island Packet