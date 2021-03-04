Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day parade will head to the water for 2021 event. What to know

The show must go... er... float on.

Organizers of the popular St. Patrick’s Day parade on Hilton Head Island announced Wednesday they would hold a boat parade instead of a traditional parade.

A Facebook event created Wednesday by the official parade account shows that the boat parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 14. Around 300 people on Facebook have marked themselves as “interested” in the event.

An event flier for the St. Patrick’s Day parade boat parade on Hilton Head Island on March 14, 2021. Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade Facebook page

The announcement comes three weeks after organizers said they wouldn’t hold the typical parade down Pope Avenue due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The number of new virus cases in Beaufort County has been trending downward recently, but public health officials have told residents not to let their guard down and to continue to wear masks in public and remain socially distanced.

The route for the boat parade begins at the entrance to Broad Creek on the south end, runs under the Cross Island Bridge and up to Shelter Cove.

The event encourages participants to decorate their boats, but says no political demonstrations, logos, flags, T-shirts or decorations will be allowed. The Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will be there.

The official after-party of the parade will be held at 5 p.m. at Reilley’s Grill and Bar on the south end. Event organizers say the Boston Police Pipe and Drums and the Irish band DEVRI will perform at Reilley’s.

“Since we can’t parade our floats, let’s float our parade,” the event says.

Gloria and Alan LaCoe, who were named Grand Marshals of the canceled 2020 parade, will be Grand Marshals of the boat parade.

“A little change this year. Looking forward to seeing everyone,” Gloria LaCoe wrote on Facebook.

The marshals of the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade on Hilton Head Island, Gloria and Allan LaCoe. The 2020 parade was canceled. David Lauderdale The Island Packet