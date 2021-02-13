Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID

Hilton Head Island announced Friday evening it has canceled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s committee made the decision after consulting with town and county officials. A news release about the cancellation cited “on-going concerns related to COVID-19.”

It’s the second year in a row the island has canceled its popular parade due to COVID-19. Last year, Hilton Head officials abruptly canceled the parade just hours after organizers had announced it would still be on. They were concerned that the cancellation of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade would result in an influx of visitors to the island.

Hilton Head’s announcement Friday followed Savannah’s decision earlier in the day that it would host its St. Patrick’s Day events virtually this year.

The parade, which was planned for March 14, will be rescheduled for March 13, 2022, according to the release.

Officials said the delayed celebration “undoubtedly will turn the island greener than ever before.”