Beaufort’s annual film festival returns for its 15th year this February. What we know

An annual celebration of Beaufort’s ties to the film industry returns for its 15th year this February.

The five-day Beaufort International Film Festival is scheduled for Feb. 15 to 19, beginning with an opening night reception followed by daily film screenings. All events will be at Tabby Place on Port Republic Street in downtown.

Filmmakers from all over the world submitted films to the festival, with finalists selected to be screened in Beaufort. Winners will be crowned during an awards ceremony Friday night.

The films range from short comedies as brief as 5 minutes long to feature-length productions running more than 90 minutes.

Screening of the films will be in block format, showing multiple films, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing.

Tickets are $15 for a single block of screenings, $50 for daily passes for film society members and $60 for non-members. A pass to every event is $270 for members and $325 for non-members.

For a complete schedule with film titles and categories and to buy tickets online, visit www.beaufortfilmfestival.com.

Schedule

Monday

Filmmakers opening night reception, 6 to 7:45 p.m.; $45 for Beaufort Film Society members, $55 for non-members

Tuesday

Film screenings, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tickets required

Wednesday

Film screenings, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tickets required

Thursday

Film screenings, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tickets required

Screenwriters workshop, 6 to 7 p.m.; Free event

Friday

Film screenings, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Tickets required

Awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m.; $50 for Beaufort Film Society members, $60 for non-members

