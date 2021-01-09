Hilton Head’s 25th annual Wingfest postponed another year because of COVID. What we know

Hilton Head Island’s popular Wingfest has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart we postpone Wingfest until 2022,” a statement on the event’s website says. “We believe the 25th year deserves a bigger party than we are able to safely deliver this year. The health and safety of our community is the highest priority.”

The event, put on by the Island Rec Center, typically involves a large gathering of residents and visitors who taste wings from more than 20 restaurants competing to cook the best, multiple wing eating contests, live music, and other activities in the Shelter Cove Community Park.

The announcement comes as Beaufort County records the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The center has a Lowcountry Oyster Roast scheduled for Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m at the Shelter Cove Community Park, which will be limited to 500 people.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for those 17 and under, and include all you can eat steamed oysters, Lowcountry boil, pulled pork, seafood chowder, and chili. Drinks will be available for purchase and there will be live music.