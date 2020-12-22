Eating oysters this holiday? How your shells can protect Beaufort County’s coastline

While oysters are a popular, savory treat across Beaufort County, many may not realize that recycling oyster shells can help protect the area’s rich coastline.

The closure of canneries and shucking houses across the state over the past 30 years has created a shortage in shucked oyster shells, which are vital to restore oyster beds and keep the industry alive. This year, the cancellation of popular oyster roasts due to the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the scarcity.

Without large-scale oyster roasts and events, shell recycling has seen an estimated 20% drop this year, said Michael Hodges, a marine biologist in charge of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources oyster restoration projects. Before COVID-19 hit, the agency was on pace for a record collection year and expected to recycle about 38,000 bushels in 2020. But that number is down by about 5,000 from last year, Hodges said.

A view of the Colleton River from H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing on Dec. 18, 2020. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

“Every shell counts — even if it’s one bushel of shells or half a bushel of shells,” he said. “We want people to know the recycling bins are located a couple miles’ drive from everyone’s house.”

Three bushels of shells can cover about 10 square feet of shoreline, helping thousands of oysters grow and colonize on the recycled shells, he said.

Oysters are vital to keeping nearby waterways clean and are an integral part of the marine ecosystem. Adult oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, and oyster reefs are able to absorb wave energy and protect marsh shorelines from erosion.

“We want to put oysters back in the waterway,” Hodges said. “They help filter water and protect the shoreline habitat. They not only benefit the seafood industry, but they have an environmental benefit.”

Where can I drop off my old shells?

SCORE has 31 sites where people can drop their shucked oyster shells to be recycled, including seven in Beaufort County:

▪ In Beaufort at Beaufort County Public Works

▪ In Bluffton at H. E. Trask Sr. Boat Landing

▪ On Hilton Head Island at the Coastal Discovery Museum

▪ In Port Royal at The Sands Beach Boat Landing

▪ On Lemon Island at Edgar Glenn Boat Landing

▪ On Hunting Island at Russ Point

▪ In St. Helena/Lady’s Island

A map of oyster shell recycling locations in Beaufort County. Screenshot

For an interactive map of all oyster shell recycling locations in South Carolina, visit SCDNR’s website.

The oyster shell recycling bin in Bluffton at H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing on Dec. 18, 2020. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

In Beaufort County, 17 restaurants work with SCORE to recycle oyster shells, Hodges said. Those restaurants include popular Hilton Head spots like Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, Old Oyster Factory, Links at Harbourtown Golf Club and Frazier’s Tavern, according to SCDNR’s website.

Oyster shell recycling rules

Those who want to recycle their oyster shells should be mindful of how to do it. SCDNR has a list of several “do’s and don’ts” to safely recycle the shells:

▪ Separate your shells from trash. Shells that are mixed with trash such as saltine cracker wrappers are not suitable for recycling.

▪ Leave shells only at the drop off locations. Do not leave them in bags.

▪ Don’t throw live oysters back in S.C. waters. Placing imported oysters in S.C. water is illegal — it may harm local oysters and create environmental problems.

▪ Don’t toss your shucked oyster shells in S.C. waters. The shells must be recycled at one of SCDNR’s locations and “quarantined” for six months.

Shucked oyster shells in Bluffton at H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing on Dec. 18, 2020. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

To learn more about oyster recycling or if you have any questions, email score@dnr.sc.gov or visit saltwaterfishing.sc.gov/oyster.html.